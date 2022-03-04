LFCC chosen as education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Lord Fairfax Community College has announced it is partnering with Amazon on the Career Choice program which provides full tuition for hourly employees who wish to gain a college education.

Thousands of area employees are eligible for the program, which meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher paying, in-demand jobs.

“As a provider of high-quality educational programs with flexible and convenient offerings for working adults, we are pleased to be a partner in Amazon’s Career Choice program,” LFCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Anne Davis said. “Helping Amazon employees achieve their educational goals and advance in their careers is perfectly aligned with our mission as a community college. We look forward to working with these motivated and hardworking individuals and helping them succeed.”

Eligible employees may take any credit classes offered by LFCC.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to LFCC coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, click here.

