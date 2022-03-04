Overdose deaths decline in West Virginia

PETERSBURG, Wv. (WHSV) - The number of monthly drug overdose deaths declined from April 2021 to September 2021 in West Virginia, despite increases in the national average and in other states, like Virginia.

The 12-month provisional data on the number of overdose deaths for the nation and each state comes from the CDC. The number of overdose deaths in 2021 in Grant, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties was also down from 2020.

For years West Virginia has led the nation in drug overdose deaths per capita, but thanks to a multi-faceted community response on both the state and local levels, things are beginning to look up.

“That’s kind of a groundbreaking moment for West Virginia and this reduction as Dr. Matt Christiansen, our office of drug control policy director, has stated it shows that our efforts are working,” said Raj Masih, lead regional coordinator with the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy for the Potomac Highlands Guild.

The Potomac Highlands Guild is a comprehensive behavioral health center based in Petersburg that provides clinical and drug abuse prevention services to counties in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, including Grant, Hardy, and Pendleton.

The organization looks to address drug abuse issues in a variety of ways.

“Potomac Highlands Guild has a targeted medication-assisted treatment program where we use Vivitrol. We use Buprenorphine which is the gold standard for treatment of opioid use disorder, which is what people are dying from, and having the ability to expand that into the counties of our catchment area has been a gamechanger,” said Masih.

The organization also looks to connect people to treatment services in a variety of ways.

“We are utilizing digital messaging through a process called Geo-fencing where we can target high-risk areas and sort of send key messages to their tablets, cell phones, and computers that say if you have a loved one that needs help click here and that immediately connects them to someone they can reach out to,” said Masih.

Raj Masih says there have been a number of efforts across the state contributing to the decrease in overdoses like a 300% increase in the amount of naloxone being distributed to high-risk individuals. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Treatment and recovery services and beds have also become more widely available.

“Additionally the creation of new jobs through the West Virginia Jobs and Hope program, you know if somebody is in recovery and that person now can’t find a job because of a felony, because of this history of drug use, a lot of times they go back to drug use,” said Masih.

Law enforcement has also played a role in improving substance abuse recovery in West Virginia.

“Law enforcement is doing some very innovative things such as the L.E.A.D. program [Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion], so for low-level drug crimes, instead of saying we’re gonna lock you up for having marijuana in your pocket, we are getting those people to treatment, linking them to treatment resources,” said Masih.

The Potomac Highlands Guild has also developed a data-based overdose predictive model to help them take a proactive approach to prevent overdoses.

“We know the pathway of drug trafficking into the eastern panhandle comes from Maryland, comes from Baltimore County, Washington County, and Frederick County, and when we see an overdose spike happening in Baltimore County, we now know through our predictive modeling that it takes about 38 hours for that to hit the eastern panhandle,” said Masih.

The Guild receives bad batch alerts on their phones when an overdose spike occurs in an area indicating there is a batch of drugs there spiked with fentanyl. They then move out to get resources for people at risk of an overdose.

“We’re in high-risk neighborhoods. We’re in homeless encampments, giving out naloxone, letting them know a bad batch alert has been detected, trying to link people with the treatment. We can now link them to medication-assisted treatment within a few hours,” said Masih.

The Guild also visits and works with schools and youth-based organizations around the panhandle to provide educational tools about drug abuse in an effort to prevent the next generation from becoming overdose statistics.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.