Pacheco leads Spotswood into state tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Carmelo Pacheco is the leader for Spotswood boys basketball.

The senior guard has been one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley this season, guiding the Trailblazers back to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament for the first time since the 2018-2019 campaign. Spotswood is preparing to host Northside in a state quarterfinal Friday night in Penn Laird after claiming the Region 3C Championship this past Saturday.

Pacheco enters Friday’s contest averaging more than 24 points per game while leading the Trailblazers in rebounding and ranking second on the team in assists.

“From an individual standpoint, he’s had one of the best seasons in the history of our program,” said Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards.

While Pacheco stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis, his biggest impact might come in the form of his leadership.

“I think I have like gotten better as leader over the year and I just have to keep getting better because even after I am gone, I am going to leave my impression on these guys,” said Pacheco, who was recently named the Region 3C Player of the Year.

Tip-off between Northside and Spotswood is set for 8 p.m. Friday night. It’s the second game of a doubleheader with the Spotswood girls slated to host Staunton River for a 6 p.m. tip-off in a VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal.

