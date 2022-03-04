Advertisement

Rare wave clouds, what are they?

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From time to time we do see some pretty unique clouds across the area. Have you ever seen these types of wave clouds?

They are very unique, and rather rare. Sometimes they are defines, sometimes you can get a whole line of the waves, or just a few. These are called Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds and they are named for two scientists who studied them back in the 1800s.

HOW DO THEY FORM

So the Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds form with strong wind shear within two layers of air, and each layer has different wind speeds.

So you need stronger winds on top to create that crest in the wave.

Wave clouds and how they form
Wave clouds and how they form(WHSV)

Here’s a very unique example from Smith Mountain Lake a few years ago.

These KH clouds were so incredibly defined, that was quite the capture!

Waynesboro, February 2021
Waynesboro, February 2021(Pam Shiflett)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Shenandoah County’s Historic Courthouse Museum
Shenandoah County Historical Society preparing for County’s 250th anniversary
Harrisonburg man and Ukraine native Alex Reut has been waving the American and Ukrainian flags...
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Changes for this year’s tax season
Evening Forecast 3-4-22
Evening Forecast 3-4-22