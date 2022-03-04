Rare wave clouds, what are they?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From time to time we do see some pretty unique clouds across the area. Have you ever seen these types of wave clouds?
They are very unique, and rather rare. Sometimes they are defines, sometimes you can get a whole line of the waves, or just a few. These are called Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds and they are named for two scientists who studied them back in the 1800s.
HOW DO THEY FORM
So the Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds form with strong wind shear within two layers of air, and each layer has different wind speeds.
So you need stronger winds on top to create that crest in the wave.
Here’s a very unique example from Smith Mountain Lake a few years ago.
These KH clouds were so incredibly defined, that was quite the capture!
