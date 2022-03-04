Rare wave clouds, what are they?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From time to time we do see some pretty unique clouds across the area. Have you ever seen these types of wave clouds?

They are very unique, and rather rare. Sometimes they are defines, sometimes you can get a whole line of the waves, or just a few. These are called Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds and they are named for two scientists who studied them back in the 1800s.



Little Kelvin Helmholtz wave pic.twitter.com/78tl0DqXrL — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 3, 2021

HOW DO THEY FORM

So the Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds form with strong wind shear within two layers of air, and each layer has different wind speeds.

So you need stronger winds on top to create that crest in the wave.

Wave clouds and how they form (WHSV)

Here’s a very unique example from Smith Mountain Lake a few years ago.

These KH clouds were so incredibly defined, that was quite the capture!

Rare Kelvin-helmoltz clouds were spotted over #SmithMountainLake Tuesday evening.



These occur when wind is moving at different speeds at different levels. The faster-moving wind at the top causes the clouds to bend over like waves.



Photo: Amy Christie Hunter pic.twitter.com/U9MDagDgLe — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) June 19, 2019

Waynesboro, February 2021 (Pam Shiflett)

