Advertisement

Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy

VSP GENERIC
VSP GENERIC(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A retired Virginia surgeon died Thursday in Loudoun County, a week after he was arrested on a forcible sodomy charge.

66-year-old Michael O’Brien was taken into custody on Feb. 25 and was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail. O’Brien was released on bail at the time of his death.

Michael O'Brien, 66, was charged Feb. 25 on one felony count of forcible sodomy
Michael O'Brien, 66, was charged Feb. 25 on one felony count of forcible sodomy(Rappahannock Regional Jail)

At this stage of the investigation, The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play, but the former Spotsylvania doctor’s death looks to be self-inflicted.

His remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination.

Since O’Brien’s arrest, multiple people have reached out to Virginia State Police Police concerning allegations of sexual assault while he was a practicing orthopedic surgery specialist in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania.

VSP is still looking into this case.

Anyone with information can call 888-300-0156 or reach out to state police by email.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Shenandoah County’s Historic Courthouse Museum
Shenandoah County Historical Society preparing for County’s 250th anniversary
Harrisonburg man and Ukraine native Alex Reut has been waving the American and Ukrainian flags...
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Changes for this year’s tax season
Evening Forecast 3-4-22
Evening Forecast 3-4-22