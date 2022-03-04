Staunton Augusta Art Center to debut Art on the Town

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Augusta Art Center announces the debut of a new arts festival called Art on the Town in downtown Staunton May 21 and May 22.

Art on the Town will serve as a summertime bookend with the 55th Annual Art in the Park in Gypsy Hill Park over Labor Day weekend.

A variety of artists and artisans will have their work on display for sale and local radio station WQSV will be providing the soundtrack for the event. Saturday’s festivities will also coincide with the Staunton Farmers’ Market in the Wharf parking lot.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center encourages everyone to come out and enjoy this new spring festival while supporting the arts locally.

This festival is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center thanks Sunspots Studios Glassblowing for allowing the use of their pavilion lot.

