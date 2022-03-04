Ukraine crisis can have effects on children

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The crisis in Ukraine is impacting a lot of people, both young and old, and it’s not just those in the crossfire.

Many who are experiencing fear, anxiety and stress can unknowingly pass those emotions onto their children.

”We assume that maybe kids aren’t affected by these world events and actually they are like sponges and they are absorbing this information, and what’s worse for young kids is they don’t quite understand it,” Dr. Nadia Kuley, Director of Counseling Services at Mary Baldwin University, said.

If you begin to see a decline in your child academically, a change in their mood or a loss of interest in a hobby they usually enjoy, Dr. Kuley says to take note of that and begin conversations early.

“I think sometimes parents just don’t understand that their kids are being affected,” Dr. Kuley said. “We think it’s an adult issue and we’re dealing with it and it has no impact on them and it really does have an impact on them.”

Children take in everything around them and can feed off of others’ emotions, especially high-intensity ones.

“Our stress definitely affects our patience and our tolerance and kids can pick up on that and wonder why we’re so stressed out and why we’re so moody,” Dr. Kuley said.

Many kids have had to deal with things that adults never did growing up, primarily the pandemic and other world events that have happened in recent years. All of that can weigh on a child mentally and emotionally.

“This is on the heels of a two-year pandemic that has been so stressful for all and we’ve already been exposed to so much tragedy through the media and through the illness that we know of and the families so that makes it even more of a struggle for us is that we are already stressed,” Dr. Kuley said.

But there are ways to help yourself and your child. Dr. Kuley says taking a step back after seeing what’s happening in Ukraine and just breathing for 10 seconds is one way you can calm your mind.

However, the biggest tips are to look for changes in your child’s behavior, ask them questions and give them reassurance about the situation.

“I want to know what do you know about what’s going on and how are you feeling about it, and getting an idea of what their awareness is and what their questions might be and also providing them with some reassurance, but mostly just to validate their feelings,” Dr. Kuley said.

