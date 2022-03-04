Advertisement

Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week begins March 7th

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Next week is Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week. This is the time to remind and educate everyone about severe weather that can happen in the state.

Severe weather is everything from tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning.

Here’s some facts about tornadoes in our area:

Tornado facts about our area
Tornado facts about our area(WHSV)
  • We average about one tornado every 3 years
  • The month of April is the most common for tornadoes in our area
  • Augusta County has seen the most tornadoes in our area with 12 since 1950
  • The longest path a tornado has left was over 33 miles in Shenandoah County in April 2011

We have plenty of useful resources, facts, and links on our website. From the homepage, click on “Weather” at the top of the page.

Click "Weather" on homepage
Click "Weather" on homepage(WHSV)

From there, click “Weather Info and Resources.”

Then click "Weather Info and Resources"
Then click "Weather Info and Resources"(WHSV)

Scroll down and you will see “Severe Weather Awareness Week, links, and information.”

Click "Severe Weather Awareness Week links and information
Click "Severe Weather Awareness Week links and information(WHSV)

We have many links from learning about watches and warnings to facts about tornadoes, severe thunderstorm winds, types of flooding, and lightning.

Severe Weather Info
Severe Weather Info(WHSV)

We have helpful advice from the National Weather Service on the best way to get alerts and also have stories from locals that experienced severe weather perhaps a little too close for comfort.

Stories about locals
Stories about locals(WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Shenandoah County’s Historic Courthouse Museum
Shenandoah County Historical Society preparing for County’s 250th anniversary
Harrisonburg man and Ukraine native Alex Reut has been waving the American and Ukrainian flags...
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Changes for this year’s tax season
Evening Forecast 3-4-22
Evening Forecast 3-4-22