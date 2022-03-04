Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week begins March 7th

(WHSV) - Next week is Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week. This is the time to remind and educate everyone about severe weather that can happen in the state.

Severe weather is everything from tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning.

Here’s some facts about tornadoes in our area:

Tornado facts about our area (WHSV)

We average about one tornado every 3 years

The month of April is the most common for tornadoes in our area

Augusta County has seen the most tornadoes in our area with 12 since 1950

The longest path a tornado has left was over 33 miles in Shenandoah County in April 2011

We have plenty of useful resources, facts, and links on our website. From the homepage, click on “Weather” at the top of the page.

Click "Weather" on homepage (WHSV)

From there, click “Weather Info and Resources.”

Then click "Weather Info and Resources" (WHSV)

Scroll down and you will see “Severe Weather Awareness Week, links, and information.”

Click "Severe Weather Awareness Week links and information (WHSV)

We have many links from learning about watches and warnings to facts about tornadoes, severe thunderstorm winds, types of flooding, and lightning.

Severe Weather Info (WHSV)

We have helpful advice from the National Weather Service on the best way to get alerts and also have stories from locals that experienced severe weather perhaps a little too close for comfort.

Stories about locals (WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.