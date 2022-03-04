(WHSV) - Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is a reminder of severe weather that can occur and to educate the public in the event that this happens. Our area does not see as much severe weather as some other parts of the state but it still happens in our area.

During the week of March 7th, each day we will focus on a new topic:

Watches and warning and what they mean All about the types of severe weather alerts

Know where to get your severe weather warnings Resources for getting severe weather warnings

Information about tornadoes Learn about how dangerous tornadoes are and what to do if you may be in the path of one

Types of severe thunderstorm winds There are different types of winds severe thunderstorms produce.

Learn about the types of flooding There are various types of flooding that can occur

General information about lightning Learn some of the dangers and facts about lightning

Story about being struck by lightning Learn what happened to a local man after he got struck by lightning

