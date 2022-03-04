Advertisement

Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

WHSV
WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is a reminder of severe weather that can occur and to educate the public in the event that this happens. Our area does not see as much severe weather as some other parts of the state but it still happens in our area.

During the week of March 7th, each day we will focus on a new topic:

WATCHES AND WARNINGS AND WHAT THEY MEAN

Watches and warning and what they mean

All about the types of severe weather alerts

What to know

KNOW WHERE TO GET YOUR SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS

Know where to get your severe weather warnings

Resources for getting severe weather warnings

Weather radios are very reliable in warning you of severe weather

INFORMATION ABOUT TORNADOES

Information about tornadoes

Learn about how dangerous tornadoes are and what to do if you may be in the path of one

This tornado was from Shenandoah County in 2002

TYPES OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WINDS

Types of severe thunderstorm winds

There are different types of winds severe thunderstorms produce.

All are local photos from severe thunderstorm wind damage. NOT from a tornado

LEARN ABOUT THE TYPES OF FLOODING

Learn about the types of flooding

There are various types of flooding that can occur

Flooding on Quicksburg Road, submitted to WHSV by Kelsey

GENERAL INFORMATION ON LIGHTNING

General information about lightning

Learn some of the dangers and facts about lightning

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning

STORY ABOUT BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

Story about being struck by lightning

Learn what happened to a local man after he got struck by lightning

Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Crews respond to house fire in Waynesboro Thursday evening
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
Know where to get your severe weather warnings
Know where to get your severe weather warnings
Overnight Forecast 3-3-22
Overnight Forecast 3-3-22