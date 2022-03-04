Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week
Published: Mar. 3, 2022
(WHSV) - Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is a reminder of severe weather that can occur and to educate the public in the event that this happens. Our area does not see as much severe weather as some other parts of the state but it still happens in our area.
During the week of March 7th, each day we will focus on a new topic:
WATCHES AND WARNINGS AND WHAT THEY MEAN
KNOW WHERE TO GET YOUR SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS
INFORMATION ABOUT TORNADOES
Learn about how dangerous tornadoes are and what to do if you may be in the path of one
TYPES OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WINDS
LEARN ABOUT THE TYPES OF FLOODING
GENERAL INFORMATION ON LIGHTNING
STORY ABOUT BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
Learn what happened to a local man after he got struck by lightning
