Warmer weekend on the way

FRIDAY: Clouds increase Friday evening and staying cool, as tempratures drop into the 30s. Cold overnight and turning cloudy with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s. Lows will likely be closer to 3am and then rising a few degrees into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with clouds, cool with temperatures rising into the 40s but warming fast. Decreasing clouds leads to plenty of sunshine for the day and turning warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 60s, even possibly 70 for Petersburg and Moorefield.

Very comfortable for the evening, a few passing clouds and pleasant with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds overnight and rather pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a few clouds. Still a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon but feeling warm with highs in low to mid 70s! An isolated rain shower for the Alleghenies, possibly Potomac Highlands. Most stay dry. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds overnight and pleasantly cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sunshine. Clouds stick around for the day but turning quite warm with highs in the low to mid 70s again. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s. Next system brings rain showers. Watching timing, but likely around or after sunset. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A cloudy and pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. Not as warm as the day before but still pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. More clouds than sunshine for the day and into the evening and feeling pleasantly cool with temperatures in the 40s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and cloudy. The clouds stick around for the day and pleasantly cool with highs around 50. Overnight lows back in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Another cloudy start and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Cloudy for the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the low 50s. Chilly overnight with highs in the low 40s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

