Temperatures staying on the rise

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Increasing clouds throughout the night and becoming breezy after midnight. Low temperatures at or just earlier than midnight in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures rise a few degrees during the overnight as it stays pleasant.

SUNDAY: A mild morning under cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the 60s. Keeping the clouds around for the day with a few peeks of sun as temperatures turn warm. Near record highs as they reach the low to mid 70s! A windy day as a southwesterly breeze which is one reason why it will be so warm. Wind picks up by the late morning and sticks around until after sunset. Wind gusts 30-40 mph in the Valley at times, up to 45 mph in our West Virginia locations. Our next system will get close to the area as a spotty shower cannot be ruled out especially in West Virginia just before sunset.

A nice evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the most part with a few showers especially in our West Virginia locations before midnight. Keeping mostly cloudy skies after midnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. The breeze will not be a strong as during the day Sunday but it will stick around overnight.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s as wind picks back up again. Warm again for the day as we increase clouds and get very close to break record high temperatures. Scattered showers arrive after 1pm in our West Virginia locations, after 4pm in the Valley. Highs in the mid to upper 70s! Windy throughout the day, aiding in the near record warm temperatures. Wind gusts 30-40 mph in the Valley, 40-50 mph across our West Virginia locations.

Scattered showers sticking around during the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Any rain is out of the way by midnight as a cold front passes. Rainfall 0.1-0.25″ across the Valley through Monday night, 0.25-0.5″ for our West Virginia locations. Keeping the clouds around for the overnight and turning chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Windy especially early with wind gusts 25-35 mph in the Valley, 35-45 mph in West Virginia. Winds begin subsiding after midnight.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Keeping more clouds than sun throughout the day but still pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Low pressure will slowly move to the southeast of us, bringing periods of rain after midnight. A few snowflakes may mix in late overnight especially across our West Virginia counties but no accumulation. Cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers on and off especially in the morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s as low pressure continues to move to the southeast of us. A few snowflakes may mix in very early in the morning, especailly across our West Virginia locations. Rain tapers as we head into the afternoon. Still pleasant overall with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Keeping more clouds than sun throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun with a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Sticking with more clouds than sun throughout the day as we keep our eye on another system. As of right now, a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out during the day. Mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sticking with mostly cloudy skies overnight and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

