Flames claim first-ever VISAA state title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite High School boys basketball team made history Saturday afternoon.

Extended Highlights: @EmsFlames win first @GO_VISAA state title in program history with 64-56 victory over top-seeded Fairfax Christian: https://t.co/WeUunxkZON pic.twitter.com/6QLKLAR8V9 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 5, 2022

The No. 3 seed Flames defeated top-seeded Fairfax Christian, 64-56, at Virginia State University to claim the VISAA Division III state championship. It marks the first boys basketball state title in school history. Eastern Mennonite finished as state runner-up in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

"This is why I came to Eastern Mennonite...to win a state championship."



Members of @EmsFlames react to the program's first boys basketball state title: https://t.co/WeUunxkZON pic.twitter.com/0URzcr4sY9 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 5, 2022

EMHS guard Trey Gillenwater scored all 17 of his points after halftime while Adam Hatter also poured in 17 points for the Flames. Hatter’s younger brother, Drew, scored 14 points while Davarion Johnson chipped in 16 for Eastern Mennonite.

The Flames finish the 2021-2022 season with a 16-10 overall record.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.