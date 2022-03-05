High School Basketball Postseason Scoreboard: Friday, March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Friday, March 4.
Boys Basketball
VHSL State Quarterfinals
Class 3
Northside 58, Spotswood 56 (OT)
Class 2
John Marshall 91, East Rockingham 57
Greensville County 59, Central 45
Class 1
Lancaster 55, Buffalo Gap 44
VISAA Division III State Semifinals
(3) Eastern Mennonite 49, (7) Christ Chapel 38
WVSSAC Section Finals
Moorefield 59, Frankfort 57 (OT)
Pendleton County 72, Tygarts Valley 53
Girls Basketball
VHSL State Quarterfinals
Class 3
Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58
Carroll County 106, Fort Defiance 61
Class 2
Luray 70, Brunswick 51
Class 1
Buffalo Gap 34, West Point 26
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.