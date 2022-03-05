Advertisement

High School Basketball Postseason Scoreboard: Friday, March 4

H.S. Basketball Postseason Highlights & Scores: Friday, March 4
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Friday, March 4.

Boys Basketball

VHSL State Quarterfinals

Class 3

Northside 58, Spotswood 56 (OT)

Class 2

John Marshall 91, East Rockingham 57

Greensville County 59, Central 45

Class 1

Lancaster 55, Buffalo Gap 44

VISAA Division III State Semifinals

(3) Eastern Mennonite 49, (7) Christ Chapel 38

WVSSAC Section Finals

Moorefield 59, Frankfort 57 (OT)

Pendleton County 72, Tygarts Valley 53

Girls Basketball

VHSL State Quarterfinals

Class 3

Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58

Carroll County 106, Fort Defiance 61

Class 2

Luray 70, Brunswick 51

Class 1

Buffalo Gap 34, West Point 26

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews...
Augusta County teacher investigated for touching students
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy
The crash occurred Thursday, March 3 at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road...
VSP investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Postseason Highlights & Scores: Friday, March 4
H.S. Basketball Postseason Highlights & Scores: Friday, March 4
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 4
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 4
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 4
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 4
JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60