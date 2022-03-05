Advertisement

More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle

More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of Emergency Management reported eight homes were engulfed by the fire.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis, Ramsey Romero and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Residents have been asked to leave their homes due to a wildfire in the Florida Panhandle.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a fire they believe was started as someone burned outdoor trash in the area. Initial reports said the fire was between 30 and 40 acres in an area of Bay County, Florida.

The Bay County Emergency Services reported the wildfire now spans more than 1,400 acres and continues to grow, according to WJHG. The Florida Forest Service reported about 30% of the fire has been contained.

An evacuation order is in effect and residents are not allowed to go back to their homes.

More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of Emergency Management reported eight homes were engulfed by the fire.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.

There is currently no timeline of when residents will be able to return home, according to Florida Fire Service.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for Bay County, and a local state of emergency has been declared.

A county-wide burn ban is also in effect.

More than 200 firefighters from various areas of the Panhandle are working this fire. The Florida Fire Service said they would be using planes and helicopters on Saturday to help combat the flames.

High winds and low humidity are contributing to the spread of the fire.

Wildfires can move fast, especially with the area experiencing dry conditions in the past week. Debris from Hurricane Michael that is still in the area can also cause additional issues.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews...
Augusta County teacher investigated for touching students
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The crash occurred Thursday, March 3 at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road...
VSP investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend

Latest News

A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Official: 2 people die as tornado moves through central Iowa
Staunton, and surrounding areas, gathered today at the Augusta County courthouse, to show their...
Solidarity with Ukraine event held in Staunton
Harrisonburg holds first community conversation about ARPA funds
There are a few different things that can happen with winds in a severe storm
Different types of severe storm winds
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse