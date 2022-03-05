Shenandoah County Historical Society preparing for County’s 250th anniversary

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Historic Courthouse Museum re-opened for the year on Friday and the Shenandoah County Historical Society has a busy year ahead kicking off with the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the county’s founding on March 26.

The museum is inside the original Shenandoah County Courthouse that was built in 1795. It’s now open Friday through Sunday for the rest of the year and the historical society says it’s a big draw.

“Visitation is very good in our county. A lot of folks come out here from urban areas to get away and we get lots of visitors in here who come from the Washington D.C. area,” said Barbara Adamson, president of the Shenandoah County Historical Society.

The historical society will host a number of events and activities at the museum and around the country throughout the year in honor of the 250th anniversary beginning with the Shenandoah County Birthday Bash at the Civil War Museum in New Market on March 26.

“We want to encourage our local folks who live here to come and see us as well and see what a great collection of books we have. We have wonderful local history books from family to general Valley history to Civil War history, to railroad history, to French and Indian War history, you name it we’ve got it.”

The historical society will also host its annual Heritage Day in person this year on April 9 at the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department after having to hold it virtually last year due to the pandemic. The event will have a unique spin on it this year for the 250th anniversary.

“People always bring exhibits about houses or churches or communities, but this year we also want them to bring histories about their own families, whether they were early settlers here or whether they got here in recent years,” said Adamson.

Adamson said she expects there will be over 50 tables of exhibits at Heritage Day.

Other special events this year include four days of 4th of July celebrations around the county, a September court history program from retired Circut Court Judge Dennis Hupp, and the 250th Fall Festival in Toms Brook in September.

The historical society is also working on various other projects.

“One of the things that we’re currently working very hard on is a dozen booklets about local history, short booklets about some aspect of local history, so we invited authors to submit proposals for what they would write and we’re getting ready to see our first three printed so we’re very excited about that,” said Adamson.

You can learn more about all the events that will take place for Shenandoah County’s 250th anniversary here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.