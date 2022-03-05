Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, a Harrisonburg man from Ukraine has been standing in the median strip of East Market Street near Linda Lane and Burgess Road.

Harrisonburg man and Ukraine native Alex Reut has been waving the American and Ukrainian flags to show support for his native country. Now he is asking for the community to join him.

“It will be a time of unity between all of us because the situation is very serious, I just can’t emphasize that more so please come we’re gonna do it every Sunday for thirty minutes,” said Reut.

Reut is hoping to form a human chain along East Market Street on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., similar to one he was a part of in Ukraine in 1990 where millions of people locked arms just prior to the fall of the Soviet Union.

“It destroyed the Soviet Union, and I hope it will break the back of Russia doing something like that here, in Washington D.C., in Los Angeles, anywhere,” said Reut.

Reut has been carrying an AR-15 with him when he waives the flags to stress the seriousness of this point in history, saying the war in Ukraine is just the beginning.

“A lot of Americans are comforting themselves that the next Russian victim will be Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, but in reality, the next victim will be the United States, and I don’t want to see my country, the United States, being a victim of anybody, especially Russians, so we have to fight them we have to stop it now,” he said.

Reut has stood in the same spot for an hour each day and many people driving by have honked their horns or yelled in support of him and Ukraine.

“Tens of thousands of vehicles pass by and almost 99.9 percent have given a positive reaction. I saw a few fingers, but it would be way too easy without getting one or two negative reactions,” he said.

On Friday, an old friend of Reut’s who hadn’t seen him in years stopped by to join him in the waving of the flags.

“I just dropped what I was doing at work to come to support my brother in his knowledge of letting everybody know what’s going on in Ukraine and we really need to do some things to help those folks, they’re freedom fighters they don’t want to be taken over,” said Greg Pfaff, a friend of Reut’s and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Pfaff said that Americans need to do everything they can to support Ukraine.

“[Reut] is for the right cause. He comes from Ukraine and he knows what it was like and the freedoms that we have here. We can’t forget that here as well as abroad and so it’s our duty to support the people in their fight for freedom,” Pfaff said.

Reut said he is open to ideas of ways to support Ukraine and asks anyone working with him to reach out, one of his focuses is how to help Ukrainian refugees.

“That’s my main goal here right now, to get some ideas, to get some traction from Americans because we’re Americans here, we’re Christians. Jewish, Muslims we’re all together,” he said. “This conflict is a conflict between evil and good.”

Reut asks in for particular for those who served in the military to reach out to him as he has military experience himself. He says the best way to reach him is through his email, areut52724@aol.com.

Reut said ultimately he hopes people will join to form the chain on Sunday.

“It’s only thirty minutes of your life and believe it or not you will get a lot of positive energy, you will understand.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.