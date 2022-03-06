Harrisonburg holds first community conversation about ARPA funds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Harrisonburg officials held their first public conversation about how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act funding. The event was held at Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.

The gymnasium was set up with circles of chairs. Community members discussed how the pandemic has altered their daily lifestyle.

Eventually people began separated into focus groups based on what they’d most like to see the funds go toward.

Some of the focus groups included community health and wellness, neighborhood investments, and public facilities and services.

”It sounds like a lot of money,” Lori Britt, Co-director for JMU’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue said. “It’s not gonna be able to go as far as we hope it would, but we have to make informed decisions so we’ll do some prioritization, and then we will be putting together a final report for city council.”

Other concerns brought up include safety and affordable housing.

The next community conversation is scheduled for Monday, March 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Keister Elementary School.

If you can’t attend that meeting, the city has put a survey on their website and they encourage the community to fill it out.

