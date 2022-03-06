Advertisement

Harrisonburg holds first community conversation about ARPA funds

(City of Harrisonburg)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Harrisonburg officials held their first public conversation about how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act funding. The event was held at Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.

The gymnasium was set up with circles of chairs. Community members discussed how the pandemic has altered their daily lifestyle.

Eventually people began separated into focus groups based on what they’d most like to see the funds go toward.

Some of the focus groups included community health and wellness, neighborhood investments, and public facilities and services.

”It sounds like a lot of money,” Lori Britt, Co-director for JMU’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue said. “It’s not gonna be able to go as far as we hope it would, but we have to make informed decisions so we’ll do some prioritization, and then we will be putting together a final report for city council.”

Other concerns brought up include safety and affordable housing.

The next community conversation is scheduled for Monday, March 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Keister Elementary School.

If you can’t attend that meeting, the city has put a survey on their website and they encourage the community to fill it out.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews...
Augusta County teacher investigated for touching students
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The crash occurred Thursday, March 3 at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road...
VSP investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend

Latest News

Staunton, and surrounding areas, gathered today at the Augusta County courthouse, to show their...
Solidarity with Ukraine event held in Staunton
There are a few different things that can happen with winds in a severe storm
Different types of severe storm winds
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 5
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 5
Flames claim first-ever VISAA state title
Flames claim first-ever VISAA state title