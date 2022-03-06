Near record warmth to start the week

SUNDAY: A nice evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the most part in the evening with a spotty shower before midnight across the Valley, more scattered showers for West Virginia. Partly to mostly cloudy after midnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. A little break in the breeze, but turning windy again after midnight with winds sustained out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, gusts 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s as it stays windy. Warm again for the day as we increase clouds and get very close to breaking record high temperatures. Scattered, gusty showers arrive after 1pm in our West Virginia locations, after 4pm in the Valley. There could be some isolated damaging wind gusts with these showers but that threat is much bigger west of our area. Likely a couple rumbles of thunder as the rain crosses. Highs in the mid to upper 70s! Windy throughout the day, aiding in the near record warm temperatures. Wind gusts 35-45 mph in the Valley, 40-50 mph across our West Virginia locations.

Scattered showers sticking around early in the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Any rain is out of the way by 8pm as a cold front passes. Rainfall 0.1-0.25″ across the Valley through Monday night, 0.25-0.5″ for our West Virginia locations. Keeping the clouds around for the overnight and turning cold quickly. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Very windy especially early with wind gusts 30-40 mph in the Valley, 40-50 mph in West Virginia. Some of the highest elevations may see wind gusts up to 55 mph very early in the evening. Winds subsiding as the night progresses.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Keeping some clouds throughout the day but still pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Increasing clouds as we head into the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Turning completely cloudy after midnight. Low pressure will be to the southeast of us, which will bring scattered rain showers late into the overnight. We may see a few snowflakes mix in but temperatures staying above freezing. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers on and off especially in the morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s as low pressure continues to move to the southeast of us. A few snowflakes mixing in very early in the morning, especailly across our West Virginia locations. Rain tapers as we head into the afternoon and will be gone by sunset. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Cloudy with another round of on and off scattered showers throughout the day, wrapping around by sunset. Pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun with a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Sticking with more clouds than sun throughout the day. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sticking with mostly cloudy skies overnight as we will be watching another system assoicated with a cold front that will look to bring scattered showers overnight. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. We will keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as it will stay chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies by the overnight and very cold with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

