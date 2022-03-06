Solidarity with Ukraine event held in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Staunton and surrounding areas gathered today at the Augusta County courthouse, to show their solidarity and support of Ukraine.

Some wore bright blue and yellow, some brought sunflowers and balloons to decorate court square, and the walkway was lined with signs community members painted of sunflowers and peace for Ukraine.

People shared their thoughts and feelings about what’s happening in Ukraine and the effects of the ongoing crisis overseas.

“We as citizens even in the Valley we’ve got to learn that we are stronger when we come together,” AJ Young Jr. said. “When we are unified and when we’re looking out for the common good of people.”

Many that came out to the event mentioned that they not only stand in solidarity with Ukraine but also all other nations that struggle for their own freedom.

“War in general, no matter who’s at fault. Nobody wins and it’s just a lot of disturbing, what’s going on about how just refugees around the world that’s not being affected by war are being treated differently,” Andrea Jackson, one of the organizer’s of today’s event said.

Community members talked with each other about what they can do to help Ukraine out. Starting fundraisers and sending money to UNICEF were discussed but there are many ways locals can get involved with helping out the nation of Ukraine.

“Carefully research organizations and send them money,” Lee Ann Kinkade, an organizer of the event said. “And don’t forget to support organizations that support refugees generally.”

