Tornadoes turn deadly in Iowa Saturday

NORWALK, Ia. (KCCI) - Seven people including two children died in tornadoes that hit near Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday. Madison County officials said the two children who died were under the age of five.

Here’s a look at the damage in Norwalk, Iowa. At least two people were injured in Polk County. The National Weather Service said an initial estimate shows it was an EF-3 tornado, with wind speeds of at least 136 mph. The severe weather caused damage to several homes, power lines, and trees.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County. The proclamation allows state resources to be used for response and recovery efforts.

Here's the latest on the March 5, 2022 🌪️tornadoes.



▶️At least 3 thunderstorms producing tornadoes - unknown at this time how many tornadoes occurred

▶️Initial interrogation of photos and videos from around Winterset suggests at least EF-3 damage https://t.co/KDA6b3Jvsu#iawx — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) March 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.