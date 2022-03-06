Advertisement

Tornadoes turn deadly in Iowa Saturday

By KCCI Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORWALK, Ia. (KCCI) - Seven people including two children died in tornadoes that hit near Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday. Madison County officials said the two children who died were under the age of five.

Here’s a look at the damage in Norwalk, Iowa. At least two people were injured in Polk County. The National Weather Service said an initial estimate shows it was an EF-3 tornado, with wind speeds of at least 136 mph. The severe weather caused damage to several homes, power lines, and trees.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County. The proclamation allows state resources to be used for response and recovery efforts.

