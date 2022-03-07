AAA Mid-Atlantic and political science professor explain potential sanction on Russian oil

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - For the 10th week in a row, gas prices across the country continue to climb.

In Virginia, the price at the pump jumped $0.55 per gallon in the last week. The prices now are the highest the commonwealth has seen in more than a decade.

Now, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and European partners are discussing ways to ban the import of Russian oil. James Madison University political science professor, Bernie Kaussler, said a ban on the oil would be like a boycott, but sanctions are different. He also said any decision to sanction oil is a very serious one.

“The U.S. government, Congress, would sanction the purchase of Russian oil and, therefore, would make it illegal,” Kaussler said.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Russia supplied about 8% of oil in the U.S. in 2021. Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said if sanctions are put in place, there will likely be further price increases.

“If there were added sanctions against Russia that specifically targeted oil and not bringing in Russian oil, we could see that continue to push prices up,” Dean said.

A Reuters poll from Friday shows about 80% of bipartisan Americans support the measure to sanction Russian oil.

Dean said things like damage to a major pipeline, natural disasters and global tensions can bring gas prices up. As Russia’s invasion into Ukraine continues, gas prices are expected to continue rising.

“We’re looking at several different things coming together, all of it related to uncertainty of what’s happening between Russia and Ukraine right now,” said Dean.

Kaussler said the world is very different than it was two weeks ago.

“The international environment has changed, obviously has changed a lot for people in Ukraine. The decision-making right now has to be seen in the context of wartime,” said Kaussler.

On average, people in the commonwealth are paying $1.34 more per gallon than this time last year.

