Back to reality with temperatures

MONDAY: A line of showers with gusty winds will continue to move from west to east across the area late afternoon into the early evening. Wind gusts at times will be 30-50mph. Ther emay be an isolated instance of a damaging wind gust with this strong line. Temperatures dropping into the 60s early. Drying out between 6-8pm from west to east and temperatures dropping fast into the 50s.

The exception will be for the Alleghenies where rain showers will continue for the night with some wet snow mixing in.

Elsewhere staying windy for the evening and cloudy. Partial clearing overnight as winds start to let up overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overall a nice day as we dry out.

Increasing clouds as we head into the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Cloudy and cool overnight with our next system coming in. This will start as rain around and after midnight with wet snow at the highest elevations, above 3,000′. Temperatures overnight will be borderline and above freezing with lows in the low to mid 30s. Wet snow will start to mix in down to elevations around 2,500′.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers on and off especially in the morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s as low pressure continues to move to the southeast of us. A few snowflakes mixing in very early in the morning, especially across our West Virginia locations. Rain tapers as we head into the afternoon and will be gone by sunset. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Cloudy with another round of on and off scattered showers throughout the day, wrapping up by sunset. Pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun with a chilly start and temperatures in the 40s. Sticking with more clouds than sun throughout the day. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight as we will be watching another system associated with a cold front that will look to bring scattered showers overnight. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. We will keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and it will stay chilly as temperatures only rise a little bit throughout the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies by the overnight and very cold with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and mostly sunny. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and very cold again overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

