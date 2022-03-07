Advertisement

Concert benefit to honor fallen Bridgewater officers

(Source;Shenandoah University | Source; Shenandoah University (Picture on Right))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Tempest Bar & Lounge and the band Soulcry are hosting a concert to honor the fallen Bridgewater officers who died in the line of duty Feb. 1.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Organizers say this event will benefit the officers’ families and give everyone a chance to come together through music.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18. For more details, check out the event on Facebook.

