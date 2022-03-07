Fishburne wrestling coach to be inducted into hall of fame

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -

15 state championships. 26 runner-up state champion titles. He’s been named Coach of the Year 13 times.

Fishburne Military School’s wrestling head coach Terry Waters is making a huge impact on the Shenandoah Valley.

“I’ve only had two losing seasons my entire career, and I think it has a lot to do with my assistant coaches, but the kids are the ones that do it,” said Coach Waters.

Waters has long served Virginia’s youth. Before Fishburne, he spent 30 years coaching at Riverheads High School and Fort Defiance High School. His record now is 408-84.

“I’ve wanted to win as bad as anybody, trust me I have always wanted to win. I’m a competitive person. But if winning was the only thing that I was concerned with, I’d be gone a long time ago,” said Waters.

The titles and championships are not his biggest priority. It’s the students and making sure they are ready to succeed on and off the mat.

“We spend a lot of time talking about life outside of wrestling and how it applies to wrestling. The kids bought into it, so that’s the biggest thing. If they are buying what you are selling, there is no telling how well you can do,” said Coach Waters.

Waters has had to deal with his own setbacks. After a major surgery, he lost his hearing. He says it is something he has not let define him.

“I’ve just never focused on being deaf. I’ve focused on what I can do. Just like a hearing person. I don’t believe that a hearing person has anything on me,” said Waters.

Throughout his career, Coach Waters has stuck with one mantra he believes is one of his biggest keys to success.

“God, family, school, wrestling.”

Coach Terry Waters will soon be inducted into Virginia’s Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. That induction will take place in Richmond on April 9, 2022.

