Grottoes police investigate stabbing Saturday night

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Chief Jason Sullivan with the Grottoes Police Department says they received a call at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a man reportedly being stabbed in the neck.

The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. Police say the two men involved, the suspect and the victim, were both in their 30s and were familiar with each other.

The stabbing reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident that started in Augusta County and ended in Grottoes on the 400 block of 5th Street.

There are outstanding warrants for the suspect for malicious wounding.

