Harrington family gathers more support for HB 734

Republican Delegate Rob Bell is pushing for a bill to keep criminal investigation files private. He's had help from some Virginia families to get it to the Senate.

Gil Harrington has been pushing for more privacy since her daughter Morgan was tragically murdered in Charlottesville about 12 years ago. She is now gathering others to help move this legislation forward.

“We are part of an ugly little club that no one wants to belong to,” Harrington said.

Harrington says once she saw House Bill 734 had a little bit of traction, she reached out to some other people she thought may relate.

“It makes it more compelling to the Senators, as they consider this bill to know that there are so many victims families in support of it,” Harrington said.

She’s working with the families of Hannah Graham, Alexis Murphy, Bethany Decker, Heather Heyer and Nicole Lovell.

“We have been forced into a public position because of our beloveds being murdered. We still want to retain some degree of privacy,” Harrington said.

Harrington and her husband Dan testified for the bill in February. Though that window has passed, she and the other families are now asking senators to consider their personal situations.

“Compassion to families of crime victims is not a partisan issue. It’s a compassionate humanitarian issue. Yes, we have had help and kindness from both sides of the aisle, for which I am most grateful,” Harrington said.

Harrington says House Bill 734 should see the Senate Tuesday and she’s happy now knowing she has done everything she possibly could.

