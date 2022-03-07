Harrisonburg looking to expand housing options

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg, like many growing cities, is experiencing a supply and demand issue when it comes to housing.

”There are more people that want to live here than possibly housing available and we know that we have a low inventory of available for rent and available for purchase housing in the city,” Michael Parks, Harrisonburg City spokesperson said.

The city is addressing this issue by hiring a housing coordinator who will help expand different housing options in the city.

“By making sure there’s more housing of different types be it single-family, duplex, townhomes, apartments and on different levels on the economic spectrum so that everyone can afford something they’re interested in,” Parks said.

However, Parks emphasizes that the city is not a developer, or ultimately someone who comes in and builds new places to live. The city can do its part, however, to help bring new projects in.

“If we can help extend water, sewer to a project we know will bring affordable housing to the city, that’s something we consider,” Parks said. “Are there grants or loans or something the city can provide ... there’s a number of recommendations that the housing study gave to us and as soon as we get that housing coordinator on board, well be looking at those a lot more thoroughly.”

City Council, the Planning Commission and the Community Development staff are working diligently to bring new projects in.

“We don’t build subdivisions, we don’t build townhome communities but what we can do is things that can work with developers and possibly encourage them or support them as they bring housing to our area that will then address that low inventory,” Parks said.

Harrisonburg City Council will have a public hearing Tuesday to discuss possible new developments headed to the Friendly City.

“The need for affordable housing or just the housing supply, in general, is this a right location for this type of housing,” Parks said. “There’s a number of things that City Council takes into mind ... and then there are some properties that are already zoned for housing like that and ultimately the city doesn’t have a final say on if that can or cannot go there.”

Creating new and affordable places to live for the growing community won’t happen overnight, but it is something that the city is continuously working toward.

