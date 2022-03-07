Much of the Valley in ‘low’ or ‘medium’ risk of transmission levels, CDC says

AUGUSTA HEALTH, Va. (WHSV) - New masking guidance from the CDC and VDH combines hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and current COVID-19 cases to decide if the community risk of transmission is low, medium or high.

Experts say this new guidance should make it easier to understand where it’s safe to go without a mask.

“They’re using a seven-day moving average to sort of smooth things out so we’re not rocking all over the place with high, then low, and different rates on different days,” said Dr. Kyle Enfield with UVA Health.

Enfield said the new guidance will give us “a synthesis of all the data, rather than using just one number.”

While the data will be easier to comprehend, another surge may make a community jump levels quickly.

“You could perceive situations where that could change, so another omicron surge, where we have a lot of people get sick very rapidly, hospital beds go up very rapidly, you could see a place go from low to high very quickly because of that. But hopefully what we’d see is those transitions would happen very slowly and communities around the country would be able to react sooner,” he said.

Many are eager to embrace the chance to safely go without a mask, but others are confused by the change. Experts say the change comes as many are immune to COVID-19 because of prior infection or vaccination.

“I think what the CDC and VDH are really trying to do is give people tools to make informed decisions for themselves. They can look at the CDC’s webpage or the VDH’s website, and say ‘the risk in my community is low, medium or high,’” said Enfield.

For areas of low transmission, wearing a mask is a choice, but the CDC says it’s safe to go without one. For areas of medium transmission, you should talk to your doctor about your risk factors. In areas of high transmission, it’s recommended to wear a mask.

Much of the Valley is in low or medium levels of transmission. To find out what level your community is in, click here.

