Police issue safety warning after number of children bitten by dogs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are raising awareness about animal attacks after several children suffered severe injuries recently.

In the last two months, there have been three incidents where a family dog has left a child with serious injuries inside the home, according to police.

Officers with Henrico County Animal Control said these incidents are happening across the country as well. In 2021, there were 51 fatalities from dog attacks; 19 of them involved children ages 1 month to 13 years old.

While many animals are considered part of the family, officers released safety tips with how to avoid these incidents in certain situations:

Spay or neuter your animal

Socialize your animal

If your dog has negative behavioral tendencies, consider getting professional training

Always have adult supervision when children are around your dog

Never interact with dogs while they are eating

Never have a child squeeze a dog too tight, play rough with them, or pull their tails, ears

Never interact with a dog that is fighting with another dog

Kidshealth.com also provided the following information:

If a dog tries to bite you, put anything you can between you and the dog. If knocked over by a dog, roll into a ball, cover your face, and lie still.

Never bother dogs while they’re eating, sleeping, or taking care of their puppies.

Never take a toy or bone away from a dog or play tug of war with a dog.

Never feed a dog a treat with your fingers. Put the treat in your palm with your fingers and thumb held close together.

Never crowd a dog or back it into a corner.

According to Richmond Animal Care and Control, the agency deals with roughly 500 bites per year among dogs and cats. However, the director of RACC said most of the bites come from dogs.

Statistics from Chesterfield County Animal Control were not immediately available.

