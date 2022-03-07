Rockingham County Fire & Rescue asks residents to make house numbers more visible

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Department is asking residents to make sure their house numbers are visible from the street.

This has become an increasing problem recently with construction happening all over the county, leaving fire crews and EMS to navigate around it and find the caller in distress.

“It’s very important that we’re able to quickly identify your address from the street because if you think about it a lot of our calls happen in the middle of the night, it’s dark, and if you don’t have numbers down closer to the street its harder for responders to find your house,” Fiona Albertson, Rockingham County Fire & Safety Technician, said.

Ordinances in place regarding house numbers can be found on the county’s website.

“The ordinance states that the numbers need to be four inches in height and made of a reflective material that contrasts with the background that they’re mounted on,” Albertson said. “You can get those materials at any hardware store.”

If your house number is displayed on a county mailbox instead of your house, the county asks that you ensure the number is visible from both directions or sides of the road.

“If your mailman only goes one way on the street and that’s the only way you have your numbers posted on the mailbox, first responders may not see it if they are coming from the other direction,” Albertson said.

Having house numbers visible can help both the patient and the first responders during an emergency, so they aren’t spending critical time driving past the patient’s house looking for the numbers.

“Smoke and flame we can usually hunt that down pretty quickly,” Albertson said. “But if you’re having a medical emergency there is no way for us to tell that from outside, so again it’s really in the resident’s best interest to have their home clearly marked.”

If you have any questions about how to properly display your house number, call the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Department at (540)-564-3175.

