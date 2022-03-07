Soltis steps down as Page County football head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County is searching for a new football head coach.

Joey Soltis has resigned from the position, according to a press release from the school. Soltis “has been given the opportunity to take a different direction his career and also focus more greatly on his family”, according to the release.

Soltis coached the Panthers for nine seasons, leading Page County to seven wins in 2019 and a 4-2 overall record during the 2021 spring season. The Panthers went 4-6 this past fall in his final season as head coach. Soltis also served as head coach of the wrestling team, a program that he started at Page County in 2017.

A search for his replacement is already underway.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.