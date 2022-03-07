Virginia to hold statewide tornado drill Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “What would you do if there is a tornado warning? It is getting people in that mindset, especially considering April is the largest tornado occurrence for Virginia, every year. It is just getting us prepared for that time period,” Paul Helmuth explained.

March 7-11 is recognized as Severe Weather Awareness Week. Virginia will hold a statewide tornado drill Tuesday, March 8.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is partnering with the National Weather Service to remind the commonwealth of the dangers of severe weather and how to stay ready for it.

Each day, there is a different focus, from flash flooding to lightning. Tuesday is all about tornadoes with a Tornado Drill scheduled at 9:45 a.m.

“Tornadoes occur. We don’t see them as often as you may see in the Midwest or Tornado Alley. If you look at the occurrences since 1953, there have been 20 tornadoes in Rockingham County and Augusta County,” Paul Helmuth explained. Helmuth is Harrisonburg’s deputy emergency coordinator.

Helmuth says it is extremely important to pay attention to the weather forecast and to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

A watch calls for you to get prepared, while a warning calls for you to take action.

“Find a place that you can go to that is the lowest level of your house. It’s away from all the windows and is most secure. If you don’t have a basement, go to a center room in the center of your house like a bathroom,” he said.

If you are not at home or inside try to find shelter somewhere. If you are driving, pull off to the side of the road put your head down. You should cover yourself in case glass breaks in the vehicle. Helmuth says the most important thing is to be informed about what is happening around you.

For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.