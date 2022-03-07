WVa House OKs state worker raises, troopers get bigger bump

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State police troopers in West Virginia would receive a $10,000 pay increase under a bill approved by the House of Delegates.

The proposal was passed 97-0 Monday and now returns to the Senate, which previously had unanimously passed Gov. Jim Justice’s request for a 5% pay raise for most state employees.

That proposal had included raises of about $2,550 for state troopers. The House tacked on additional $7,450 raises for them while leaving the original pay raises for other state workers intact.

Some lawmakers had sought a pay increase based upon location. That bill did not make it out of the House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.