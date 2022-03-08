Gas prices impacting food trucks in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 hit many food trucks hard, and now some are dealing with higher gas prices on top of trying to recover from the pandemic.

“With even sales of food and oil and such things like that, oil almost doubled and tripled in prices. Now we’re getting hit with gas prices again,” It’s Poppin’ Time Kettle Korn owner Phil Tatton said.

NBC29 reached out to multiple food truck owners Tuesday, March 8, to hear how they’re handling the rising cost of fuel. Some say they haven’t seen this affect them, but others aren’t so lucky.

Tatton says filling up his truck is getting painful: “Although we drive and stay stationary, most of us use generators onboard, and you see that inch up here and there, and all of these hits have taken a toll,” he said. “I had a diesel that I sold about a month ago, and thank goodness I got rid of that truck because that would have been through the roof right now.”

Tatton says he has already had to adjust his popcorn prices during the pandemic.

“We had to up our prices earlier last year just to compensate with the oil prices and the prices of our products that we’re putting into the trailer and the popcorn and the labor,” he said. “I’m really hoping just to stay where we’re at.”

These little hits on business are adding up, but Tatton is hoping to survive during this latest challenge.

“I think that as long as we’ve got the good community like Charlottesville backing us up, and the people of Charlottesville who have been great to us, I think we’ll be alright. I’m keeping my fingers crossed things kind of balance out,” Tatton said.

