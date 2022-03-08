Advertisement

Gold medalists announced in Virginia Governor’s Cup

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some central Virginia wineries are getting big recognition for their wines.

Judges for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup sampled more than 600 entries, and awarded 65 wineries with a total of 127 gold medals.

Winners include wines from Barboursville, Jefferson, King Family, and Michael Shaps.

A wine must get an average score of 90 points or higher to receive a gold medal.

Click here to see the full list of gold cup winners.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash, I-81 Southbound lanes reopened
SVEC disconnects starting March 15
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Drivers getting gas in Fishersville say they don't know what they'll do if gas keeps going up.
Spiking gas prices continue to impact area drivers
Virginia reforms lead to increase in police decertifications

Latest News

Pendleton County defeats East Hardy, advances back to state tournament
Pendleton County defeats East Hardy, advances back to state tournament
Overnight Forecast 3-9-22
Overnight Forecast 3-9-22
This will affect things like local school budgets
Skyrocketing gas prices look to affect local public schools
After city councils endorsement, what’s next for Downtown 2040 plan?
After city councils endorsement, what’s next for Downtown 2040 plan?
Dynamic Duo Memorial Run happening Friday for fallen Bridgewater College officers
Dynamic Duo Memorial Run happening Friday for fallen Bridgewater College officers