Gold medalists announced in Virginia Governor’s Cup
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some central Virginia wineries are getting big recognition for their wines.
Judges for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup sampled more than 600 entries, and awarded 65 wineries with a total of 127 gold medals.
Winners include wines from Barboursville, Jefferson, King Family, and Michael Shaps.
A wine must get an average score of 90 points or higher to receive a gold medal.
Click here to see the full list of gold cup winners.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.