Harrisonburg highlights women in IT department

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In honor of International Women’s Day, WHSV is highlighting some of the women who work in Harrisonburg’s IT department at City Hall.

In an industry typically run by males, Harrisonburg’s IT department is anchored by women.

“I’ve been here for 12 years and for a couple of those years it was just me and one other woman in the IT department,” Jessica Newman, Harrisonburg’s webmaster said. “Now there’s 13 employees and eight of those are women so it’s very encouraging and inspiring to see the number growing.”

However, women excelling in an IT department is still not something seen across the board.

“I was taking classes at JMU, that’s where I did my Bachelors, and I kind of looked around and I was like huh there’s a lot more men than women in here but the women that I did meet were the most clever, driven individuals that I think I have had the pleasure to interact with so to see more of that has just been really encouraging,” Campbell said.

In recent years, there has been a big push for more women to join STEM programs, majors and careers.

”I think encouraging women into these fields... it’s making an impact, you can see it at these conferences, I mean it’s working,” Shelby Campbell, Harrisonburg’s Management Information System Coordinator said. “I would just say to anybody wanting to get into the field... women wanting to get into the field... do it, we want you here, like everyone’s advocating for you.”

The women in the Harrisonburg IT department believe that there is something for every woman in the field of STEM.

“For me, personally, I always loved math and art and I found a career in web design and it combined both of those things,” Newman said.

The one thing these women love about their jobs is that every day at the office is different.

“You’re constantly being challenged and it’s not static at all,” Campbell said.

The number of women in technology fields is slowly climbing and the women in Harrisonburg’s IT department hope to keep it growing.

“I’ve gone to conferences where women are clearly in the minority so, but that’s been changing too,” Newman said. “Other girls can see women as leaders in this field, and hopefully they will see that they can fit in in those positions too.”

