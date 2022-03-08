High School Basketball Postseason Scoreboard: Monday, March 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Monday, March 7.
Girls Basketball
VHSL State Tournaments - Semifinals
Class 3
Carroll County 69, Spotswood 45
-Carroll County advances to VHSL Class3 state championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at VCU’s Siegel Center.
Class 2
Luray 64, John Marshall 46
-Luray advances to VHSL Class 2 state championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 at VCU’s Siegel Center.
Class 1
Buffalo Gap 40, Rappahannock County 26
-Buffalo Gap advances to VHSL Class 1 state championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at VCU’s Siegel Center.
