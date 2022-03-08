Advertisement

High School Basketball Postseason Scoreboard: Monday, March 7

The Luray girls basketball team has advanced to the state championship game for a third...
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball postseason games played Monday, March 7.

Girls Basketball

VHSL State Tournaments - Semifinals

Class 3

Carroll County 69, Spotswood 45

-Carroll County advances to VHSL Class3 state championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Class 2

Luray 64, John Marshall 46

-Luray advances to VHSL Class 2 state championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Class 1

Buffalo Gap 40, Rappahannock County 26

-Buffalo Gap advances to VHSL Class 1 state championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at VCU’s Siegel Center.

