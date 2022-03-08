JMU, Town of Bridgewater talk emergency alert systems

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last month’s deadly shooting at Bridgewater College highlighted the importance of emergency alert systems. James Madison University will be testing its emergency alarm system later this week.

JMU sends emergency alerts to students through texts, emails and the LiveSafe app, but sometimes there are noticeable delays from the time an incident happens to when students receive an alert.

“The timing for messages that are sent can vary depending on the information that we have and certainly if there’s an active investigation. It also depends on the information that is provided to the police department so we may have gathered new information as the days unfold,” said Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s spokesperson.

The university says the timing of communication depends on the type of emergency and whether or not it is an urgent situation or a safety information update.

“We also have different levels of communication that we send out depending upon the incident. Sometimes we’re just sending information so students and faculty and staff are aware of what’s happening and increase their personal safety,” said Vass.

JMU says if there is an incident on campus where lives are in danger, it will use all of its emergency alert channels including the alarm siren being tested later this week.

The university urges students to make sure they are signed up to receive Madison alerts.

“Anytime they don’t receive it or there are any issues we always want to hear from them and make sure we can work on the system if there has been something that has happened or a glitch in the technology that is used,” said Vass.

JMU evaluated its safety protocols in the aftermath of the Bridgewater shooting.

“When there’s an incident not just locally but regionally or even nationally we always want to look at our processes and systems to make sure that there aren’t improvements that need to be made,” said Vass. “If there are lessons learned from other incidents we want to make sure we are incorporating those into our plans and protocol.”

Elsewhere, the town of Bridgewater hopes to launch its new emergency alert system in the next week. The town council is receiving an update during its Tuesday meeting.

“The system is called Voyent Alert and it will allow us to send out emergency notifications to residents,” said Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater’s assistant town manager.

The new system will allow the town to target individual neighborhoods if an alert only applies to one area, like a water line break.

“This is gonna make it a lot easier for us to get the message out quickly we can target the message directly either to the entire community or just to a particular neighborhood depending on what has happened,” said Wilmer.

When the system launches, the town will provide residents with the opportunity to choose how they receive the notifications.

“The system allows for multiple ways to receive emergency notices either a text message, an email or a recorded message by phone,” said Wilmer. “So I think there’s a lot of flexibility and residents can pick how they want to get those messages and they’ll get them right away.”

Wilmer added that the Bridgewater shooting showed text messages were the quickest way to communicate an emergency message.

