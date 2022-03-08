Magpie Diner creates Ukrainian menu

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Magpie Diner is showing their support for the Ukrainian community the best way they know how: making food.

This week, the Harrisonburg hotspot is making Ukrainian Green Borscht and Honey Sheet Cake and asking locals to join in the feast.

All sales on these two items will be donated to World Food Kitchen, a humanitarian organization serving tens of thousands of meals every day to Ukrainian families fleeing their homes as well as those who remain in the country.

For more information, check out the diner’s recent Facebook post.

