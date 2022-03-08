Advertisement

Magpie Diner creates Ukrainian menu

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Magpie Diner is showing their support for the Ukrainian community the best way they know how: making food.

This week, the Harrisonburg hotspot is making Ukrainian Green Borscht and Honey Sheet Cake and asking locals to join in the feast.

All sales on these two items will be donated to World Food Kitchen, a humanitarian organization serving tens of thousands of meals every day to Ukrainian families fleeing their homes as well as those who remain in the country.

For more information, check out the diner’s recent Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash, I-81 Southbound lanes reopened
SVEC disconnects starting March 15
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Drivers getting gas in Fishersville say they don't know what they'll do if gas keeps going up.
Spiking gas prices continue to impact area drivers
Virginia reforms lead to increase in police decertifications

Latest News

Pendleton County defeats East Hardy, advances back to state tournament
Pendleton County defeats East Hardy, advances back to state tournament
Overnight Forecast 3-9-22
Overnight Forecast 3-9-22
This will affect things like local school budgets
Skyrocketing gas prices look to affect local public schools
After city councils endorsement, what’s next for Downtown 2040 plan?
After city councils endorsement, what’s next for Downtown 2040 plan?
Dynamic Duo Memorial Run happening Friday for fallen Bridgewater College officers
Dynamic Duo Memorial Run happening Friday for fallen Bridgewater College officers