New tool improves diversity in health research

By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it has a new tool that could boost diversity in research.

The Giraffe software relies on various genomes, rather than just one. This allows researchers to compare variations in our genes to those collected from a more-diverse group of people. Prior, there was only a “reference genome.”

“It’s important for any effort in science and medicine to be helpful to everybody and inclusion and reflection of diversity is an important part of that,” Aakrosh Ratan with UVA said.

Researchers say this will hopefully lead to better characterization of our genome. They say this is important for identifying diseases.

