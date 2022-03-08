Advertisement

Past Local Tornadoes

This tornado was from Shenandoah County in 2002
This tornado was from Shenandoah County in 2002
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

HISTORICAL TORNADOES, pre-1950

MOST RECENT TORNADOES

Harriston, 2020

The Harriston tornado of August 2020 in Augusta county

This is the rotating supercell that may have produced a tornado over Harriston
Timberville, 2019

Timberville tornado, October 2019

A 2x6 beam was sent crashing into the windshield of this unoccupied vehicle during the tornado.

SUPER OUTBREAK 2011

Other local torandoes from the 2011 outbreak

Details on the other 4 tornadoes from the 2011 outbreak, locally

2011 Tornado Outbreak-Part 2

Hear from a local family impacted by one of the longest torando tracks in our area, and the state

April 28, 2011 Mount Jackson
2011 Tornado Outbreak-Part 1

One of the most historic torando outbreaks on record

Bright reds, oranges and yellows show tracks of where rotation was strongest as detected by NWS...

OTHER PAST TORNADOES

Stuarts Draft Torando, 2011

Just days before the big tornado outbreak at the end of April, there was another smaller outbreak with one tornado in out area.

April 2011

1974 SUPER OUTBREAK

1974 Tornado Super Outbreak

A look at the 1974 outbreak

Hand Drawn map of the tornado paths of the 1974 &amp;quot;Super Outbreak&amp;quot;, drawn by...

