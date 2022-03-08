Advertisement

Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays

(FILE)
(FILE)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mail problems keep popping up in the Charlottesville-area and beyond.

7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger believes the Postal Service Reform Act - HR3076 - could solve some things that are slowing down your mail.

“We have seen delays across various portions of central Virginia,” Rep. Spanberger said.

“I’ve seen it particularly in the Charlottesville area,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner said.

Spanberger and Warner say this proposed bill is an actual, structural fix. Part of that means eliminating USPS’ obligation to pay for retirement benefits in advance.

“This is no requirement that any business would ever abide, and it has really harmed the Postal Service’s ability to be kind of agile and versatile,” Spanberger said.

Doing this would free up around $27 billion for USPS to use for other expenses.

“The ability to invest in package sorting equipment to speed up mail delivery, the transparency tool that would allow individuals and people to track local and national mail delivery rates,” Spanberger suggested.

The goal is to get mail delivered on time and frequently.

“We are ensuring that that mail is delivered six days a week, which certainly is the expectation that people across central Virginia have and an expectation that should be met,” the representative said. “This service is vital: Delivering prescription drugs, facilitating commerce across our country, and keeping people connected.”

“This will take some time for the Postal Service, even once the bill is signed, to get fully implemented. Frankly, we’ll take time to continue to go out and hire the folks that are needed not just in Charlottesville, but elsewhere,” Sen. Warner said.

In efforts to ensure progress is made after it is passed, Sen. Warner says he will continue making stops to Charlottesville to put pressure on the services.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash, I-81 Southbound lanes reopened
SVEC disconnects starting March 15
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Drivers getting gas in Fishersville say they don't know what they'll do if gas keeps going up.
Spiking gas prices continue to impact area drivers
Virginia reforms lead to increase in police decertifications

Latest News

Pendleton County defeats East Hardy, advances back to state tournament
Pendleton County defeats East Hardy, advances back to state tournament
Overnight Forecast 3-9-22
Overnight Forecast 3-9-22
This will affect things like local school budgets
Skyrocketing gas prices look to affect local public schools
After city councils endorsement, what’s next for Downtown 2040 plan?
After city councils endorsement, what’s next for Downtown 2040 plan?
Dynamic Duo Memorial Run happening Friday for fallen Bridgewater College officers
Dynamic Duo Memorial Run happening Friday for fallen Bridgewater College officers