Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mail problems keep popping up in the Charlottesville-area and beyond.

7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger believes the Postal Service Reform Act - HR3076 - could solve some things that are slowing down your mail.

“We have seen delays across various portions of central Virginia,” Rep. Spanberger said.

“I’ve seen it particularly in the Charlottesville area,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner said.

Spanberger and Warner say this proposed bill is an actual, structural fix. Part of that means eliminating USPS’ obligation to pay for retirement benefits in advance.

“This is no requirement that any business would ever abide, and it has really harmed the Postal Service’s ability to be kind of agile and versatile,” Spanberger said.

Doing this would free up around $27 billion for USPS to use for other expenses.

“The ability to invest in package sorting equipment to speed up mail delivery, the transparency tool that would allow individuals and people to track local and national mail delivery rates,” Spanberger suggested.

The goal is to get mail delivered on time and frequently.

“We are ensuring that that mail is delivered six days a week, which certainly is the expectation that people across central Virginia have and an expectation that should be met,” the representative said. “This service is vital: Delivering prescription drugs, facilitating commerce across our country, and keeping people connected.”

“This will take some time for the Postal Service, even once the bill is signed, to get fully implemented. Frankly, we’ll take time to continue to go out and hire the folks that are needed not just in Charlottesville, but elsewhere,” Sen. Warner said.

In efforts to ensure progress is made after it is passed, Sen. Warner says he will continue making stops to Charlottesville to put pressure on the services.

