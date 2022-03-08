Spiking gas prices continue to impact area drivers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As price per gallon rises, the gas station is the last place most people want to be right now.

A month ago, prices were right around $3.20. Yesterday, that number was at about $3.98 in the commonwealth. Tuesday, it’s as high as $4.29.

Virginia broke its previous record high average price Tuesday, as well. The previous record was set during the Great Recession in 2008, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

David Bradley, of Grottoes, said the gas prices are hard for him, but he knows it is impacting companies too.

“If somebody’s making $20 an hour and they’re supposed to get a raise, well guess what. They’re not going to get a raise because their company can’t pay it because they’re putting back into the fuel today. It’s sad. It really is. We really need to do something,” Bradley said.

Bradley had a picture on his phone from two years ago, when gas prices were under $2/gallon.

“Look at the prices around here, just over $.20 in a day it’s gone up. Whatever we need to do, we need to stand up and say we’ve had enough,” Bradley said.

Ashley Cook, of Craigsville, said sometimes she drives as many as 200 miles in a day for work, and this spike is hurting her and her coworkers.

“I’m a hospice nurse, and I drive literally all day every day from patient to patient for a company that covers to Luray to Covington to Highland County, Bath County,” she said.

From work to play, this rise is making her change her plans.

“I had a couple vacations planned to go see some concerts down at Virginia Beach, but if gas goes up any higher, the cost of gas will be more than my concert ticket, and it wouldn’t be worth it to me,” Cook said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic suggests a few things to make sure you’re getting the most out of your gas:

Take your car to the shop to make sure it’s running as efficiently as possible.

Avoid sharp breaking or quick take-offs.

Compile all your errands into one trip to cut down mileage.

Consider rideshare or carpooling with friends or coworkers.

Review public transportation schedules to see if it’s an option for you.

