Strasburg High School responds to potential threat

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at SHS Wednesday by the Strasburg Police...
There will be an increased law enforcement presence at SHS Wednesday by the Strasburg Police and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools reached out to families Tuesday about writing found on the bathroom wall at Strasburg High School that threatened a school shooting at SHS.

It was undetermined when the information was written. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at SHS Wednesday by the Strasburg Police and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

SCPS says any new information will be shared as quickly as possible. Stay with WHSV for updates.

