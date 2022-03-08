Two Alpha Gals on a mission to help others understand rare food allergy

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is International Women’s Day.

It’s a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. Two women in the New River Valley are working to bring awareness to a growing food allergy called Alpha-gal syndrome.

Alpha-gal syndrome is a recently-identified type of food allergy to red meat and other products made from mammals. In the United States, the condition is most often caused by a Lone Star tick bite. The bite transmits a sugar molecule called Alpha-gal into the person’s body.

When the Alpha-gal gets into a person, an allergic reaction may show up changing how a person eats and lives their life forever..

Debbie Nichols and Candice Matthis are the two friends whose lives were changed forever when they were diagnosed with Alpha-gal syndrome.

Their goal is to work with experts and find new and exciting ways to help people live with their diagnoses without sacrificing joy.

”We have the right to do that as patients, and it isn’t always easy. So, so be your own advocate go in and ask what you need. I wouldn’t know that I had Alpha-gal syndrome if I hadn’t asked for the test; I’d already been tested for so many allergies, but I went in and asked for the test and that’s given me the confidence to know that I do know my body and I didn’t know what to ask for,” said Debbie Nichols.

“You know, there are, I think, we just have to continually ask for what we need, even in a professional setting like Debbie said, that is our right as patients and do not be scared to speak up for yourself,” said Candice Matthis.

The ladies have created a growing website called twoalphagals.com, with food/health tips, informed and medical professionals they’ve found or used themselves.

Their goal is to continue to help and reach the more than 34,000 cases that have been documented in the U.S. alone.

