Climate Data and Weather history

Local weather stations:

We have some incredibly dependable weather records with a long history of data across out area. The first is the Dale Enterprise weather station which is just a few miles on Rt. 33 west of downtown Harrisonburg. This is the oldest continious weather station in the state of Virginia and the third oldest continious weather station in the Country! Now that’s history. We have daily data going back to the 1880′s.

CURRENT WEATHER STATIONS YEAR RECORDS STARTED DALE ENTERPRISE (WEST OF HARRISONBURG) 1883 STAUNTON, CHARLOTTESVILLE, HOT SPRINGS 1893 WOODSTOCK 1889 WINCHESTER 1912 LURAY 1941 BAYARD, WV 1902

