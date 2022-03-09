Advertisement

Climate Data and Weather history

Published: Mar. 8, 2022
Local weather stations:

We have some incredibly dependable weather records with a long history of data across out area. The first is the Dale Enterprise weather station which is just a few miles on Rt. 33 west of downtown Harrisonburg. This is the oldest continious weather station in the state of Virginia and the third oldest continious weather station in the Country! Now that’s history. We have daily data going back to the 1880′s.

CURRENT WEATHER STATIONSYEAR RECORDS STARTED
DALE ENTERPRISE (WEST OF HARRISONBURG)1883
STAUNTON, CHARLOTTESVILLE, HOT SPRINGS1893
WOODSTOCK1889
WINCHESTER1912
LURAY1941
BAYARD, WV1902

