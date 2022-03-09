Advertisement

First Afghan refugees arrive at new center in Virginia

Virginia state flag
Virginia state flag(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that Afghans will stay at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia, until they can be placed in more permanent housing around the country.

Afghan refugees who arrived as part of Operation Allies Welcome were housed until February at military bases around the U.S.

Those arriving now include people who got out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal and had been at overseas military bases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash
Painter is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD announces multiple arrests
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
ASCO: Missing man found dead in Richmond
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
On I-81 at mile marker 241.9 in Rockingham County, VDOT says motorists can expect delays due to...
I-81 crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

Armed Robbery
Harrisonburg police investigated armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers
Evening Forecast 3-10-22
Evening Forecast 3-10-22
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County Courthouse referendum bill heard in House and Senate
Magnolia’s to open second location in Bridgewater
Magnolia’s to open second location in Bridgewater
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal