High gas prices will start to affect air travel, AAA Mid-Atlantic says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the cost of crude oil rises, drivers are paying more at the pump and the spike is starting to impact air travel.

Soon, travel experts say the increased cost of fuel will impact plane ticket prices. Many airlines haven’t adjusted prices yet, but Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said travelers may see “fuel surcharges” or higher prices for flights.

“It will ultimately end up impacting airlines on how much they’re paying to get jets from point A to point B. At some point, they’re going to have to pass that on to the customers,” Dean said.

There may be impacts on other transportation options, like ships or public transportation.

“You’ve got to balance the budget somehow. If you’re paying a lot more for the fuel to get it from Washington, D.C., to Miami, FL, at some point you’ve got to pass that on to the customer,” he said.

Dean said now is the time to book that plane ticket before additional charges come into play.

“If a family is looking right now at what they’re paying in gas prices, versus what it costs to fly if they booked a ticket today, there might be some opportunities where because gas prices are so high and airlines are still catching up with that, flight tickets might be a better option,” Dean said.

To check the latest gas prices in the commonwealth, click here.

