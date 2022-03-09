Luray returns to state title game for third straight season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray girls basketball team is back in the state championship game.

The Bulldogs are preparing for their third straight appearance in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship after earning a state semifinal win over John Marshall Monday night. Luray and Central-Wise will square off for the state title Saturday morning in Richmond.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, three years in a row,” said Luray senior guard Amber Tharpe.

Luray is 27-2 overall this season. The Bulldogs claimed their third straight Region 2B Championship after dominating the Bull Run District regular season schedule before winning the BRD Tournament.

“It’s pretty amazing being able to play with this team for such a long time,” said Luray junior forward Jaidyn McClung. “The extended seasons, with having to go to the state championship for a third season in a row, just shows our drive.”

Leading the way for Luray is senior guard Emilee Weakley, who will go down as one of the most prolific scorers in VHSL girls basketball history. She ranks sixth all-time in scoring with 2,571 career points.

“Stepping on to the court as a freshman, I just never thought that I would be standing here as a senior with a state championship under my belt,” said Weakley, who has signed to play college basketball at Division II Shepherd University. “I just never thought it was possible. But I think we proved a lot of people wrong.”

Weakley and her teammates will try to win the VHSL Class 2 crown for a second straight season. Luray won the title in 2021 by winning a road game at Gate City to cap off the COVID-19 shortened 2020-2021 season. In 2020, Luray finished as state runner-up after losing to Gate City at the Siegel Center in Richmond prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This senior group...I mean they have won a lot games together,” said Luray head coach Joe Lucas. “I think they want to have a chance to get down to Richmond, and even though we won it last year, almost right a wrong that we got down to Richmond (in 2020) but couldn’t take care of business.”

Luray and Central-Wise are scheduled to play the VHSL Class 2 State Championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at VCU Siegel Center.

