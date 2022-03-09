Advertisement

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches could be ending

Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports...
Students eat lunch at a Mississippi-area school. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.(WKYT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Free lunches for students could be coming to an end as a new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers.

The waivers, authorized at the beginning of the pandemic, let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying their families’ income.

The waivers also give districts the flexibility to offer grab-and-go meals for kids who are quarantining or studying remotely.

Lawmakers are pushing to extend the waivers for another year to give schools and students more time to transition back to pre-pandemic requirements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports about 30 million students currently receive free school meals -- about 10 million more than before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash
Painter is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD announces multiple arrests
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
ASCO: Missing man found dead in Richmond
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
On I-81 at mile marker 241.9 in Rockingham County, VDOT says motorists can expect delays due to...
I-81 crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up
Dorothy the cat survived an EF-2 tornado in Iowa over the weekend.
Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death